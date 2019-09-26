“Hey Amarillo” profiles David Ritchie

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s guest on “Hey Amarillo” is David Ritchie.

David is the pastor of Redeemer Christian Church and the product of several generations of West Texas pioneers. Redeemer is a relatively new church—by name—but it’s actually a “replanting” of the historic West Amarillo Christian Church.

David shares the story of how he came to faith and how Redeemer got started in this episode. He and Jason also discuss why it’s so important for the churches in Amarillo to work together to address the spiritual and emotional needs of Amarillo people—and why Christians all across the city need to be actively seeking reconciliation.

