“Hey Amarillo” Profiles Cori Burns

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s guest on “Hey Amarillo” is Cori Burns, the CEO of Estacar Companies and an executive coach.

With the podcast’s 100th episode approaching, Jason is interviewing some of the individuals who were most influential in helping Hey Amarillo get started. Estacar was the sponsor of Hey Amarillo’s first four episodes.

In this episode, Cori and Jason talk about how Cori built her business, the challenges she has faced as a female CEO, and why she thinks podcasting is such a powerful medium for advertising.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast

heyamarillo.com

jasonboyett.com