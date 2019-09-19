“Hey Amarillo” profiles Becca White

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s guest on Hey Amarillo is Becca White, owner and designer at M Street Studio, a jewelry and leather goods company based in Amarillo.

M Street Studio ships handmade products all over the world and have been featured in magazines like Vogue and Vanity Fair. Becca first learned jewelry-making at Amarillo High School and decided to relocate her business to Amarillo after living in Austin and Dallas.

She and Jason discuss how she manages a global supply chain from Amarillo, how big fashion magazines first discovered her jewelry products, and why it’s so important to prepare for success.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast

heyamarillo.com

jasonboyett.com