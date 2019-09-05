“Hey Amarillo” profiles Ashley Jourdan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s guest on “Hey Amarillo” is Ashley Jourdan, who works for Family Support Services providing education and outreach about Human Trafficking prevention.

Ashley grew up in a family that traveled full-time. She spent her first 15 years in an RV. Having lived in Amarillo for 4 years, she describes the city as the only “home” she’s ever had. Ashley and Jason discuss why she loves Amarillo so much, why it’s so vital that she has discovered community here, and what human trafficking looks like in the Texas Panhandle.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast

heyamarillo.com

jasonboyett.com