“Hey Amarillo” profiles Angelina Marie & Dexter Cearley

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s “Hey Amarillo” episode is a special one: the 100th episode! To celebrate, this week there were two guests.

The first is Angelina Marie, who edits the show every week. They discuss the editing process and why she enjoys being able to hear the vulnerable outtakes that no one else hears.

In the main interview, Jason talks to Dexter Cearley of Panhandle Primate—another local podcast. Dexter is a firefighter. He and Jason talk about his career, the unique schedule of a firefighter, and how Hey Amarillo and Dexter’s podcast differ.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast

heyamarillo.com

jasonboyett.com