“Hey Amarillo” profiles Anette Carlisle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s guest on “Hey Amarillo” is Anette Carlisle, who is a zoologist, an education advocate, a certified poverty coach and a member of the AC Board of Regents.

In this episode, Anette and Jason talk about how she has worked to reduce poverty and increase educational attainment in Amarillo, especially by founding Panhandle 20/20, a nonprofit that was focused on meeting big challenges in the area.

