“Hey Amarillo” profiles Alex O’Brien

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s guest on “Hey Amarillo” is Alex O’Brien, the CEO and President of BOC Bank. Alex’s role in banking is actually his second career. His first was as a professional tennis player.
Alex grew up playing tennis for Tascosa High School. He went on to become a nationally ranked singles player and, in 2000, the #1 doubles player in the world. He played on the 2000 U.S. Olympic Team and won the U.S. Open doubles championship in 1999.
Alex and Jason discuss the highs and lows of his career, the history of his bank, and why he decided to move back to Amarillo after retiring from tennis.
Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast
heyamarillo.com
jasonboyett.com