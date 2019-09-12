“Hey Amarillo” profiles Alex O’Brien

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week’s guest on “Hey Amarillo” is Alex O’Brien, the CEO and President of BOC Bank. Alex’s role in banking is actually his second career. His first was as a professional tennis player.

Alex grew up playing tennis for Tascosa High School. He went on to become a nationally ranked singles player and, in 2000, the #1 doubles player in the world. He played on the 2000 U.S. Olympic Team and won the U.S. Open doubles championship in 1999.

Alex and Jason discuss the highs and lows of his career, the history of his bank, and why he decided to move back to Amarillo after retiring from tennis.

9 Apr 2000: Andre Agassi of the U.S. clowns around with Alex O”Brien (L) and Brad Gilbert (R) during Pete Sampras vs Slava Dosedel of the Czech Republic straight sets win 6-4, 6-4, 6-6 (6-2) in the quarterfinal matches of the Davis Cup at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles, California.

8 Apr 2000: Coach John McEnroe talks to Alex O”Brien and Jared Palmer of the USA during a change over en route to their 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 straight sets loss to David Rikl hits and Jiri Novak of the Czech Republic during the Quarterfinals of the Davis Cup at the Fourm in Inglewood, California.

18 Jul 1999: Alex O”Brien of the USA in action during the Davis Cup at the Longwood Cricket Club in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

18 Jul 1999: Alex O”Brien of the USA talks with Pete Sampras of the USA on the court during the Davis Cup at the Longwood Cricket Club in Chestnut, Massachusetts. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

18 Jul 1999: Alex O”Brien of the USA in action during the Davis Cup at the Longwood Cricket Club in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

