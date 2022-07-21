AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hey Amarillo Podcast is back with another great episode, this week’s guest is Johnny Terra.

Jason Boyett is also gearing up for his annual Hey Amarillo Beerfest, which is happening on July 23rd.

A conversation with Johnny Terra, an Amarillo-based CPA and partner at LPT CPAs + Advisors. Johnny grew up in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but came to the Texas Panhandle on a full basketball scholarship to Wayland Baptist University. He remained in the area after college, and work eventually brought him to Amarillo. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, Terra shares about the culture shock of his arrival in Plainview, why he and his family made Amarillo home, and how he recently merged his CPA firm with Lovelady, Christy and Associates to form LPT CPAs. This episode is sponsored by Shemen Dental and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical. Get Hey Amarillo Beerfest tickets.