AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another great episode of the Hey Amarillo podcast, this week’s guest is Mary Bralley.

Listen to that episode here, and you read about it below.

A conversation with Mary Bralley, the president of Los Barrios de Amarillo and a longtime marketing, public relations and business development professional. Bralley shares with host Jason Boyett about her early days as a single mother living in poverty, as well as the steps she took to receive help, gain stability, improve her education and become more involved in the community. In addition to her work with Los Barrios, her early struggles gave way to positions of influence, including service on the AISD school board and a variety of local nonprofits and foundations. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative, Discover Amarillo, and Jimmy John’s.