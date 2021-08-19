Hey Amarillo Podcast: Traci Mahannah Brings Acupuncture & Holistic Medicine to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Traci Mahannah is one of the first state-licensed acupuncturists in the panhandle.

She’s the guest on this week’s Hey Amarillo Podcast which you can listen to here.

A conversation with Traci Mahannah of the Acupuncture and Holistic Medicine Clinic in Amarillo. One of the first state-licensed acupuncturists in the Panhandle, Traci has been providing pain relief and alternative therapy to locals for more than 15 years. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, Traci describes how she encountered Chinese medicine after relocating to Austin, and why she decided to bring the practice to Amarillo. This episode is sponsored by the WT Enterprise Center and Brick & Elm Magazine.