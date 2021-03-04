Hey Amarillo Podcast: Lonnie Shaw

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Here is the description of the episode.

A conversation with Lonnie Shaw, the owner of SkyWest Assisted Living in Amarillo and Canyon. A long-time entrepreneur, Lonnie has owned and operated multiple businesses, from janitorial services to remodeling and restoration. He bought SkyWest after his father became a resident there. Several years later, he’d be enduring the biggest challenge of his career. With host Jason Boyett, Shaw shares about his unusual career path and how COVID impacted life and work in a facility like his. This episode is sponsored by Terra Accounting & Consulting and Shemen Dental.

