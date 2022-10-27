AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — College student, science educator, and a man with a TikTok following of more than 2 million.

Jason Boyett from the Hey Amarillo Podcast is interviewing Evan Guerrero this week. Click here to listen to this week’s episode.

A conversation with Evan Guerrero, the WTAMU student and science educator behind the TikTok account @evanthorizon, which has more than 2.1 million followers. He is finishing up a physics degree, but this Amarillo native has already become a rising star in astronomy thanks to his space-focused videos. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, Guerrero shares how a telescope purchase set him on this unlikely path, how a gap year (or two) gave him perspective, and how he navigates an increasingly complex social media environment. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative, La-Z-Boy Furniture, and Texas Tech Physicians Obstetrics & Gynecology in Canyon.