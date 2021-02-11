Hey Amarillo Podcast: Helping Hispanic Business Owners & Entrepreneurs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Jason Boyett continues interviewing amazing people in our community. This week he spoke with Ana Ramirez.

A conversation with Ana Ramirez, a senior business consultant with the Small Business Development Center at WTAMU. The daughter of immigrants, Ramirez works almost exclusively with the local Hispanic community. She helps small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs navigate everything from idea generation to market research. She shares with host Jason Boyett how she found her niche in our community and why the Hispanic workforce is so central to Amarillo’s future. This episode is sponsored by Jimmy John’s and Wieck Realty.