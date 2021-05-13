Hey Amarillo Podcast: From Christian Relief Fund to Retirement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Jason Boyett interviews Karen Talley this week on his podcast.

She just retired after a long career with Christian Relief Fund.

The description of the episode is below, to hear it click here. For more information or to subscribe to Brick & Elm, Jason’s other passion project click here.

A conversation with Karen Talley, who just retired after a long career with Christian Relief Fund, which was founded in Amarillo 50 years ago by her father, Baxter Loe. Talley was the last Loe family member still working for this humanitarian organization, helping oversee operations in more than 20 countries worldwide. She shares with host Jason Boyett the inspiring story of how CRF began and the work it continues to do while based in Amarillo. This episode is sponsored by Shemen Dental and the WT Enterprise Center.