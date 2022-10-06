AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —This week’s Hey Amarillo Podcast episode features Todd McLees, the Managing Partner at Innovation Outpost. Click here to listen to it, and there is a description of the episode down below.

A conversation with Todd McLees, the Managing Partner at Innovation Outpost, an innovative new learning center associated with Amarillo College. McLees came specifically to Amarillo to work for this initiative after several decades as an executive in the tech world. McLees shares with host Jason Boyett about his short career as the Milwaukee Bucks mascot, why Amarillo is becoming a hub for technical skills, and how Innovation Outpost helps individuals gain credentials that make a difference in career trajectory. This episode is sponsored by Mind & Child, Wieck Realty and US Cleaners.