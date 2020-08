AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jason Boyett, Host and Creator of Hey Amarillo joined Studio 4 to talk about bringing new episodes of his podcast to the airwaves.

His latest guest includes Dr. Kishore Yalamanchili, an assistant professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Dr. Yalamanchili has been working with Covid-19 critical care patients and shares his experience with Jason.

