Hey Amarillo: Lytton St. Stephen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — It is Thursday, and that means Jason Boyett is here to talk about his weekly podcast, “Hey Amarillo.”

This week’s guest is Lytton St. Stephen. Lytton is a mental health case manager who works with clients in the justice system, and is a relative newcomer to Amarillo. They arrived here less than a year ago—pursuing a relationship that eventually failed—and decided to stay and build a new life in an unfamiliar city. In the process, they have found Amarillo a place for personal reinvention. Lytton and Jason talk about why the city has been so pivotal for their personal growth and how they’ve been able to find community here. Lytton brings a fascinating newcomer’s perspective on who and what Amarillo is becoming.

For more information on Hey Amarillo, click here.