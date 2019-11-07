Hey Amarillo: Libby Lane

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Thursday is always a fun day because that means Jason Boyett is here to talk about “Hey Amarillo,” his weekly interview podcast focused on Amarillo people.

This week’s guest is Libby Lane, who produces high-end leather handbags and other accessories from here in Amarillo. Her products have been featured in Vogue and Southern Living, and Libby has customers from as far away as Japan. With host Jason Boyett, she shares about growing up on a family ranch in Bushland, her entry into the fashion world while attending school in Chicago, how she became fascinated with leather, and why eventually she located her growing business to Amarillo.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast

heyamarillo.com

jasonboyett.com