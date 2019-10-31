Hey Amarillo: Lara Escobar

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — It is Thursday, and that means Jason Boyett is here to talk about his weekly podcast, “Hey Amarillo.”

This week’s guest is Lara Escobar, the executive director of Amarillo Area CASA. Lara lived in El Paso, College Station and Lubbock before coming to Amarillo ten years ago. With host Jason Boyett, she shares about her career in social work and public health, what she discovered upon relocating to Amarillo, and how volunteer advocates can change the life of a child in foster care.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast

heyamarillo.com

jasonboyett.com