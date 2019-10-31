Hey Amarillo: Lara Escobar

Studio 4
Posted: / Updated:

Studio 4 Video Center

More Studio 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — It is Thursday, and that means Jason Boyett is here to talk about his weekly podcast, “Hey Amarillo.”

This week’s guest is Lara Escobar, the executive director of Amarillo Area CASA. Lara lived in El Paso, College Station and Lubbock before coming to Amarillo ten years ago. With host Jason Boyett, she shares about her career in social work and public health, what she discovered upon relocating to Amarillo, and how volunteer advocates can change the life of a child in foster care.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast
heyamarillo.com
jasonboyett.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss