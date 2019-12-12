Hey Amarillo: Kent Harris

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Thursday is one of our favorite days of the week because that means we’re talking with Jason Boyett, host and creator of the city’s favorite podcast, “Hey Amarillo.”

Jason’s interview guest this week is Kent Harris, a working potter and the owner of Blue Sage Pottery. Kent grew up in Missouri but got a fine arts degree from WTAMU, met his wife Megan there, and the two decided to open up their own local pottery studio more than ten years ago. He’s one of those unique Amarillo creatives making a living as an artist. Kent’s stoneware pottery sells online and has appeared in galleries all over the U.S., plus he teaches very popular pottery classes from his 6th Street studio.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast

heyamarillo.com

jasonboyett.com