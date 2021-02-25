Hey Amarillo: Jason Boyett Interviews Marcy McKay

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This week Jason Boyett interviews local novelist and life-coach Marcy McKay.

A conversation with Marcy McKay, a local, award-winning novelist and the author of the recent book, When Life Feels Like a House Fire: Transforming Your COVID-19 Stress. McKay and her family survived a house fire in their Wolflin home several years ago. She draws on that experience to share with host Jason Boyett how anxiety, insomnia, depression and other tensions all relate to trauma. She also details the ways Amarillo continues to inform her writing. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative and La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.