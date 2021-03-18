Hey Amarillo: Jason Boyett Interviews Jami Cowart

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –This week Jason Boyett interviews Jami Cowart who is the Voter Registration Coordinator for the Amarillo League of Women Voters.

The description is below, if you’d like to listen to the episode click here.

A conversation with Jami Cowart, voter registration coordinator for the Amarillo League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization. Cowart grew up in Amarillo before moving away as a college student. She spent the next two decades living in and around Nashville before returning to her hometown. With host Jason Boyett, Cowart discusses how Amarillo has changed, why she got into politics, and why the upcoming local election is so significant for Amarillo’s future. This episode is sponsored by Wieck Realty and Terra Accounting & Consulting.