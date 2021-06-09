Hey Amarillo Host Interviewed in Milestone 200th Podcast Episode

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Jason Boyett is hitting a major milestone with his Hey Amarillo podcast.

This week it’s the 200th episode, and it’s not your normal type of interview.

Instead of leading the interview, Jason is interviewed by Jackie Kingston.

The description for the episode is below, you can listen to it here.

You can also check out his other passion project Brick & Elm here.

In this special 200th episode of Hey Amarillo, host Jason Boyett takes a seat on the other side of the mic, interviewed by KAMR Local 4 News anchor Jackie Kingston. They discuss his early career, the books he’s written, how he chooses guests for the podcast, his new print magazine Brick & Elm, and the overall media landscape in Amarillo. Plus, Jason offers his answers to the typical Eight Straight questions. This episode is sponsored by the TEXAS Outdoor Musical, the WT Enterprise Center, and La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.