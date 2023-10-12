AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett’s guest this week on the Hey Amarillo podcast is Rev. Margie McNeir, who is part of the new Amarillo United Methodist Church. This new church was created after every local UMC-aligned church departed from the denomination. Rev. McNeir explains the dispute that happened, why churches decided to depart UMC and how this new Amarillo United Methodist Church is now growing.

A conversation with Rev. Margie McNeir, an 83-year-old minister in the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. McNeir moved to Amarillo after retiring from a ministry career in the Metroplex. Over the past few years, she’s had a front-row seat to theological disputes within the UMC denomination related to homosexuality and same-sex marriage. When every local UMC-aligned church decided to depart from the denomination, Amarillo would have been the largest city in the nation without a UMC church. So McNeir led a group to charter the new Amarillo United Methodist Church, which now meets on the Bell Street campus of St. Luke Presbyterian. This episode is sponsored by PestTex Pest Control and Storybridge.