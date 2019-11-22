Hey Amarillo: Dajana Johnson

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — It is Thursday and that means we are talking with the host of the city’s favorite podcast: Jason Boyett of Hey Amarillo.

Jason’s interview guest this week is Dajana Johnson, the owner of The Slay Station. Dajana is only 22 years old but already working to establish a career as a salon owner. Though she grew up in a low-income household, she is taking steps now to become a successful entrepreneur. Dajana tells Jason about her path so far, how she’s wading through the complexities of opening a business on her own, and why it’s so important for young women like her to see other females and minorities in ownership positions.

