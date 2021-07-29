Hey Amarillo Beer Fest Set for July 31st

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett is gearing up for his annual Beer Fest after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic.

For tickets click here.

This event at Starlight Ranch features samplings from breweries, LIVE music, food trucks, various vendors, judges’ awards and a concert featuring one of America’s best Def Leppard tribute bands.Participating breweries:

• Pondaseta Brewing Co. (Amarillo)

• Six Car Pub & Brewery (Amarillo)

• The Big Texan Brewery (Amarillo)

• Toppled Turtle Brewing Co. (Dumas)

• Auld Brewing Co. (Borger)

• Two Docs Brewing (Lubbock)

• Triple J Brew Co. (Lubbock)

• Mano Negra Brewing Co. (Lubbock)

• Dusty Moth Brewing Co. (Lubbock)

• The Brewery LBK (Lubbock)What to know:

• FAMILY & PET FRIENDLY

• Lawn chairs encouraged in our lawn chair seating area.

• Food & alcohol available for purchase

• Must be 21+ to participate in beer sampling

• Rain or shine eventWhat not to bring:

• No outside food or beverage

• Smoking only permitted in designated smoking areas

• No outside coolersFor all ticketing questions, please call 1-(888)-454-4353 or email support@prekindle.com.ALL AGES. Children under the age of 3 will not need a ticket!