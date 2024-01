AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo’s largest and longest running bridal show is coming to town this weekend.

From vendors, to photographers, cake makers, event planners and more you can visit these companies and have the chance to win some great prizes.

The Bridal Show of Amarillo is on January 14th from noon to 4 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Click here for more information.