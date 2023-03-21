KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
by: Sheryl Proctor
Posted: Mar 21, 2023 / 04:59 PM CDT
Updated: Mar 21, 2023 / 04:59 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —It’s an annual conference with break out sessions and speakers.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Hemphill County Beef Conference in Canadian on April 25th and 26th.
Click here for more information or to buy tickets.
