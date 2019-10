AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Eighty percent of what a child learns is through their eyes, yet one-in-four in the U.S. have undetected vision problems.

Because children don’t always know what “normal” vision looks like, they’re unlikely to complain of vision problems.

A B See, a new program powered by Pearle Vision and the global vision care nonprofit Onesight, is helping school-age children nationwide see clearly.