Helping Kids Cope with Holiday Stress

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The holiday season will definitely look a lot different this year. From where the celebrations will happen, to who will attend, to the gifts that will be given.

It can be overwhelming for all members of the family but especially for kids.

Belinda Crelia-Palacios, Executive Director of the Amarillo Children’s Home has the following tips to help navigate this holiday season with your kids:

Assess the current COVID numbers/data in your community. Being informed can help you make plans for the holiday. Share this with your kids as well…. Not as a fear tactic but as an explanation if the family decides to forgo travel and gatherings.

o Review CDC guidelines. This information can be very helpful to making an informed decision regarding the holidays that will be best for your family. Again, share this information with your kids so they too can understand what is going into the decision.

o Start planning now. Don’t wait until the last minute to make a decision. This can cause anxiety and worry with our kids. Make decision how this holiday may look… virtual family events/activities, drive-by celebrations?

o Check in with you kids on how they are feeling. Lots of kids are struggling with the current crisis and this is just one more disappointment for them. Ask how they are doing, listen and validate their feelings. Be sure and be observant with your kids during this season by monitoring their behavior/ grades/ interaction with others/ etc.

o Communicate with your kids openly and often. While listening to your kids about their feelings/emotions you can also share your feelings about things as well to model coping skills/ resilience. Keep this convo age appropriate.