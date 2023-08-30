AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Senior year for a student can be very stressful but exciting. Belinda Palacios has some parenting tips to help the child and the parent navigate through the final year of high school.

Senior year is really an event. It is work and emotional, stressful and when done we can be left exhausted in a messy house that will soon be minus one family member.

· College applications are work. Experts advise parents to enjoy the process. However, applications can be just plain work. Our kids will need to do the brunt of the labor but we serve as proofreaders and time managers. Plus these applications at times can seem to never end. When initial applications are finished there will be additional applications for scholarships, special housing opportunities, learning communities, etc. All of these have new forms, essays and deadlines. The college application process is time consuming, detailed work for kids and parents.

· It’s expensive. Senior year means extra expenses. Spending money during our kid’s senior year can feel limitless. There are Senior portraits, senior rings, graduation announcements, Spring Break trips, prom, dinner events, luncheons not to mention the cost for the college applications. Just know Senior year can be a financial hit.

· There will be stuff. Senior year produces a lot of stuff—the kind of stuff that is sweet at the time but then you don’t know what to do with it. This stuff is too precious to throw away but too unimportant to go with your child in to their next chapter. Parents should plan for a place to put this stuff for you child.. making commemorative boxes, a special place in their room.

· Your Mom friends. Senior year means it may be the last time you spend time with the parents you have bonded with over the years during your child’s school career. A lot of the time you spend together is situational. It is not that your relationships were superficial, it is just life moves on and it

is usually in different directions. Some will be empty nesters, some still have kids in school and the next round of kids may be involved in completely different activities than the kids we may have still in school.

· Our family will be different. Senior year marks the end of our family as we have known it for years. As parents we will never again know as much about our kid’s day to day life and activities. Once kids go to college we won’t really know their friends, daily routines or activities. They will fill us in but is isn’t the same as experiencing it firsthand. When our kids are in high school we know all the inside stories, once they go to college we have to be given the backstories and introductions—it’s different.

Even though the events of a Senior year can be a lot of mess and stress it is totally worth it. These times are not only precious for our kids but also for us as parents. The memories that will be made are irreplaceable and will bring joy for years to come. The mess, stress and emotion of the year gives us the energy and burst of activity to get through the realization of it all. So, enjoy it..these times will not be had again.