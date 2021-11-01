Helping First Responders’ Mental Health

This segment is sponsored by FirstNet.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s easy to take for granted the sacrifices that first responders make to keep the public safe during a crisis. From battling the needs of the pandemic and staffing ICU wards to answering calls about forest fires and hurricane damage, first responders endure distressing experiences most people couldn’t easily bounce back from − and unfortunately, sometimes neither do they.

In fact, when asked about the problems facing public safety professionals today, the top three answers were post-traumatic stress (39.9%), depression (23.6%), and access to mental health care (22%).

To address this issue, AT&T, as part of its work on FirstNet (the nation’s public safety communications network), established its Health and Wellness Program to strategically plan for how FirstNet, Built with AT&T supports first responders.