AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —He’s known as the King of Western Swing, and Bob Wills is a big deal not only in the state of Texas, but the small town of Turkey.

That’s why the town is set to celebrate the 50th Annual Bob wills Day from April 28th through April 30th. The Bob Wills Foundation will present an all-star line up of musicians, dances, concerts, and events.

Check out the flyer below or click here for more information.