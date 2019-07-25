Hello to The Wiggles

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Wiggles are currently touring the U.S. in their biggest tour in nearly a decade. The Party Time Tour! will visit 28 cities nationwide and introduce (in-person) America to the first-ever female Wiggle, Emma (the Yellow Wiggle), who has become an international sensation. Emma, Lachy, Simon, and Anthony will hit the stage with their friends Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and a brand-new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!

The Wiggles are more popular now then they have ever been in their 28-year history with an appeal is multi-generational! Many adults that grew up loving The Wiggles are now taking their kids to Wiggles shows.

For more about The Wiggles tour and other ways to enjoy The Wiggles, click here.