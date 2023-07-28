AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We all know how crucial it is to protect our kids and our pets from the summer heat. But you may not think about the toll these temperatures can take on your phone.

Cory Cullers, AT&T Director of Sales explains that there are a few different ways the heat can hurt your phone or tablet. The first is simply battery drain. If your phone is running too hot, the battery will wear down quicker. But there are some bigger concerns. Severe temperatures can warp plastic pieces, and can overheat chips on the circuit board – even cause battery leakage in some cases which can be dangerous for your health.

He says to make sure you don’t leave your phone in the car. Those temperatures are exponentially worse in a closed car. But the same is true at the pool or the beach. Avoid direct sunlight by keeping your phone in a bag or by putting it in a shaded area or covering it with a towel. There are also thermal phone cases – I’ve brought one here – several companies make them. These cases are insulated and designed to keep your phone from overheating and extend the battery life. Next, watch out for extreme temperature changes. Bringing your phone from that 100-degree sunny day into a well air-conditioned room (or vice-versa) can cause condensation inside your device. Kind of like how those of us who sometimes wear glasses can have them fog up, that fog under your screen can do some real damage.

Cullers says if you are concerned you have damage to your phone do the following: A good rule of thumb is to turn it off. Your phone heats on its own when it’s working or charging, so turning it off is a good way to bring the temperature back down. And if you’re in the heat for a while, it’s a good idea to leave the phone off until it reaches the inside room temperature before turning it back on. That’s a good way to make sure you don’t get that condensation.