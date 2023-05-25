AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve had a mild spring season, but soon the temperatures will rise, and that means more risk for us going outside.

Dr. Rodney Young, Physician with Texas Tech Physicians Family Medicine explains some signs and symptoms of heat-related stress. Those include the following:

-sweating an unusually large amount or a surprisingly small amount when you would expect to sweat more

-palpitations or a rapid heart rate

-nausea, sometimes with abdominal pain

-muscle cramps

-malaise (unusual fatigue)

-confusion

-poor concentration

-lethargy

-headache

-irritability

He also explains how important hydration is, because we lose more moisture when the temperatures rise. So drink plenty of water before going outside, while being outside and even after returning inside.

Along with heat-related stress and dehydration, we also have to protect our skin and prevent skin cancer.

Some risk factors for skin cancer include:

-indoor tanning

-sunburns

-skin type

-unprotected exposure to UVA & UVB rays

-genetics

-atypical moles

-organ transplant

-red hair

These are ways to reduce your risk of skin cancer:

– Daily use of broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15+

– Apply one ounce of sunscreen to your entire body before going outside. Reapply every two hours or after swimming or excessive sweating

– Keep newborns out of the sun. Use sunscreen on babies over the age of six months

– Use of sun-protective clothing, UV-blocking sunglasses and wide-brimmed hats

– Seeking the shade whenever possible- especially between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– Protective window film in your car and home

– Annual skin exams with your physicians

– Monthly self-exams and a healthy diet

It’s recommended that you do regular self-screenings on your skin, know what’s on your skin and make sure to reach out to your doctor if you see something new or things changing.

TEXAS TECH PHYSICIANS FAMILY MEDICINE

1400 SOUTH COULTER

1 (806) 414-9559

www.texastechphysicians.com