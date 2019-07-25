Heart-Healthy Lifestyle Changes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), nearly one in three American adults has high cholesterol. People with elevated cholesterol levels have about twice the risk of heart disease than those with lower levels.

Lowering your cholesterol is an important step towards heart health, but it doesn’t need to be a daunting, stress-filled problem. A few small and fun lifestyle changes incorporated into your day-to-day routine can get you on the road to heart health today.

Renowned cardiologist Dr. Kevin Campbell shares the latest facts about heart disease and a few heart-healthy activities that can be incorporated into your daily routine. He also details the Whole Hearts Challenge, a partnership between Honey Nut Cheerios and MyFitnessPal to encourage heart health. As part of the challenge, consumers can participate and track their progress on the MyFitnessPal app for a chance to win up to $5,000.

