Healthy Texas Youth Ambassadors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador Program is made up of high school-aged youth who are interested in health and wellness. The youth ambassadors are trained at a regional level to educate, motivate others and make a difference as they provide leadership to educational programs on what it means to live a healthy lifestyle and improve health. Through their two-year term, these ambassadors assist local county extension agents with program efforts, project activities, and much more.

Ambassadors have presented and assisted with displays, food demonstrations, Dinner Tonight Cooking Schools, health fairs, programs at schools and civic groups, even a distracted driving simulator at the State Capitol.

Healthy Lifestyles is one of the state leadership programs offered by 4-H, other ambassador programs include Livestock, Equine, Shooting Sports, Fashion and Interior Design, Water, Photography, and Technology Team.

For more information about the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service – Panhandle District 1 4-H, contact Bailee Wright, District 1 Extension Program Specialist 4-H at bailee.wright@ag.tamu.edu or Julie Gardner, State program specialist at j-gardner@tamu.edu.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service – Panhandle District 1 4-H

6500 Amarillo Blvd West, Amarillo TX

806-677-5600

d14-h.tamu.edu