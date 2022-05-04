AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Whether it’s for Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day or a random Tuesday, tacos are very versatile and can be made several ways.

Kelsey Murphy with Safe Catch has a great recipe using canned salmon.

Salmon Tacos with Avocado

INGREDIENTS

2 cans of Safe Catch Wild Pink Salmon

4 Tbsp Mayonnaise

½ tsp Black Pepper

8 Tortillas of choice

2 Ripe Avocado

2 Cups Organic Leafy Greens

Oil of choice for cooking

TOOLS YOU’LL NEED

Medium Mixing Bowl

Chef’s Knife

Cutting Board

Frying Pan

Spatula

Measuring Spoons & Cups

INSTRUCTIONS

Open each can of Safe Catch Wild Pink Salmon (Do not drain), then flake with a fork until all liquid is absorbed by the salmon, then empty into a medium mixing bowl, add mayonnaise, black pepper and stir until fully blended, then set aside Knife Work: (Carefully) Halve Avocadoes, removing the pit and skin, then slice halves for about 6-8 slices each Warm tortillas in microwave for ~10 secs, to make them pliable Add about 2 Tbsp of salmon to each tortilla, followed by leafy greens and avocado slices, then fold in half and place in an oiled frying pan on medium-high heat for about 3 mins per side or until crispy & browned

SERVING SUGGESTION

Eat Salmon Tacos while they are warm and feel free to add your favorite salsa to these crispy shell favorites. Any leftovers can be refrigerated and used to make salmon salad sandwiches or another batch of tacos in the next 2-3 days.