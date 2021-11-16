Healthier Holiday Cooking Classes Offered Through City of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department has teamed up with the Amarillo Public Health Department to host a number of Healthier Holiday Cooking Classes.

These fun and interactive classes are meant to help people prepare healthier holiday treats. Participants will learn to prepare the recipes, see the results, and review the ingredients to recreate this during the holiday season.

Classes are happening at the following dates and times:

November 18th @ 5:30 p.m. & November 19th @ 10:30 a.m.

December 9th @ 5:30 p.m. & December 10th @ 10:30 a.m.

December 16th @ 5:30 p.m. & December 17th @ 10:30 a.m.

The cost for these classes are $3 per person and will be taking place at the Warford Activity Center.

If you’d like to learn more about these classes call (806) 803-9785.