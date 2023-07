AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you’re looking for a job in the healthcare field, there is a job fair happening July 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Panhandle which is located at 3120 Eddy St.

There will be about a dozen employers participating and hiring various positions like caregivers, Licensed Vocational Nurses, Registered Nurses and more.