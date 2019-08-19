Health Trivia with Pharmacist Doug

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sometimes we just need to know some very interesting and maybe useless information. Pharmacist Doug is here to give us some health trivia!

Reading helps you deal with stress. It lowers cortisol levels, or other unhealthy stress hormones, by 67%.

Coffee can reduce the risk of depression, especially in women.

Smelling rosemary may increase alertness and improve memory. Great support before a test or important meeting. Doug loves rosemary essential oil!

Swearing can make you feel better when you’re in pain. Alternate support for pain in the current social climate of the opioid crisis.

Almonds, avocados and arugula can boost your sex drive and improve fertility.

Extra virgin olive oil is the healthiest fat in all the land.

To lose one pound of fat, you need to burn roughly 3,500 calories.

Running is just plain good for you. People who run 12-18 miles a week have a stronger immune system and can increase bone mineral density.

Exercise can keep your DNA healthy and young.

Humans have a built-in circadian pacemaker and the blue light in phones can mess with that rhythm.

‘Gymnasium’ comes from the Greek word ‘gymnazein’, meaning ‘to exercise naked’.

Do you have a question for Doug? Email him at mypharmacistdoug@gmail.com or find him on Facebook at Pharmacist Doug.

