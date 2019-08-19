Health Trivia with Pharmacist Doug

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sometimes we just need to know some very interesting and maybe useless information. Pharmacist Doug is here to give us some health trivia!

  • Reading helps you deal with stress. It lowers cortisol levels, or other unhealthy stress hormones, by 67%.
  • Coffee can reduce the risk of depression, especially in women.
  • Smelling rosemary may increase alertness and improve memory. Great support before a test or important meeting. Doug loves rosemary essential oil!
  • Swearing can make you feel better when you’re in pain. Alternate support for pain in the current social climate of the opioid crisis.
  • Almonds, avocados and arugula can boost your sex drive and improve fertility.
  • Extra virgin olive oil is the healthiest fat in all the land.
  • To lose one pound of fat, you need to burn roughly 3,500 calories.
  • Running is just plain good for you. People who run 12-18 miles a week have a stronger immune system and can increase bone mineral density.
  • Exercise can keep your DNA healthy and young.
  • Humans have a built-in circadian pacemaker and the blue light in phones can mess with that rhythm.
  • ‘Gymnasium’ comes from the Greek word ‘gymnazein’, meaning ‘to exercise naked’.

Do you have a question for Doug? Email him at mypharmacistdoug@gmail.com or find him on Facebook at Pharmacist Doug.

Drug Emporium
4210 SW 45th Ave
(806) 358-6228
www.drugemporiuminc.com

