Health Trivia with Pharmacist Doug

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sometimes we just need to know some very interesting and maybe useless information. Pharmacist Doug is here to give us some health trivia!
- Reading helps you deal with stress. It lowers cortisol levels, or other unhealthy stress hormones, by 67%.
- Coffee can reduce the risk of depression, especially in women.
- Smelling rosemary may increase alertness and improve memory. Great support before a test or important meeting. Doug loves rosemary essential oil!
- Swearing can make you feel better when you’re in pain. Alternate support for pain in the current social climate of the opioid crisis.
- Almonds, avocados and arugula can boost your sex drive and improve fertility.
- Extra virgin olive oil is the healthiest fat in all the land.
- To lose one pound of fat, you need to burn roughly 3,500 calories.
- Running is just plain good for you. People who run 12-18 miles a week have a stronger immune system and can increase bone mineral density.
- Exercise can keep your DNA healthy and young.
- Humans have a built-in circadian pacemaker and the blue light in phones can mess with that rhythm.
- ‘Gymnasium’ comes from the Greek word ‘gymnazein’, meaning ‘to exercise naked’.
Do you have a question for Doug? Email him at mypharmacistdoug@gmail.com or find him on Facebook at Pharmacist Doug.
Drug Emporium
4210 SW 45th Ave
(806) 358-6228
www.drugemporiuminc.com