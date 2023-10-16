AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back mixing delicious pork tenderloin with some Hawaiian flavors.

Check out the recipe below, and don’t forget you can sign up to join Chef Bud for a cooking class here.

Hawaiian Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients:

2 lb pork tenderloin

½ C canned pineapple juice

1/3 C olive oil

1/3 C packed brown sugar

¼ C Kikkoman reduced-sodium soy sauce

¼ C ketchup

¼ C Kikkoman Thai Chile Sauce

1 Tblspn chile sauce

1 tsp ea McCormick ground ginger, onion powder, garlic powder

½ tsp McCormick smoked paprika, kosher salt, and coarse black pepper

1 ea red bell pepper

1 C pineapple rings or chunks.

Preparation:

Whisk all the ingredients together in a bowl—reserve 1/3 of a cup as a sauce after cooking. Add the porkloin remove all the excess air and marinate for 4-12 hours.

Preheat grill to medium-high. Let pork sit for 20 minutes to get to room temperature. Let the marinade drip off then add to a hot grill and grill 4-5 minutes on all 4 sides or until the thermometer registers at 145 to 160 degrees. While grilling, grill red bell pepper and pineapple slices or chunks. Let rest with the pork.

Transfer pork tenderloin to a cutting board. Let rest 3-5 minutes and slice. Brush slices with reserved sauce. Garnish with grilled red bell peppers and pineapple and sliced green onions

Whether you eat it on rice or in a tortilla, the Hawaiian pork tenderloin does not disappoint. A great entertainment dish for the fall. Keeping a hold of those sunshine days, but preparing for fall at your Table! Cheers!