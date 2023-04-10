AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —It is a piece of history here on the High Plains, the Harrington House representing both the culture of cattle farmers to the discovery of oil and gas and what was happening at that time. Decades later the home has been preserved and offers a chance for the community to explore it.

The Harrington House has tours starting April 25th and happening every Tuesday and Thursday starting at 10 a.m. and going until 12:30 p.m.. You can reserve your spot at no cost, and go on the approximately 50-minute tour learning about the home, what has been preserved and the life of the Harrington family.

Click here for more information on the historic home and booking a tour.