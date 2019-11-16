Happy Hour with Rich Fleetwood: Bourbon Slush

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Our friend Rich Fleetwood is in today making a Makers Mark Bourbon Slush!

  • 4 small tea bags
  • 2 cups water
  • 7 cups boiling water
  • 2 small cans of frozen orange juice
  • 2 small cans of frozen lemonade
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 2 cups bourbon
  • 7-UP

Make strong tea with two cups of water and tea bags. Meanwhile, boil the 7 additional cups of water. Discard tea bags and combine all remaining ingredients, stirring well. Freeze overnight. To serve, combine slush with 7-Up.

