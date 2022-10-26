AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Halloween approaches, which means kids of all ages will be out in force.
Belinda Palacios with the Amarillo Children’s Home has some tips for parents:
- Choosing a costume
- Stick with bright colors. At dusk and nightfall, it is hard to see and little ones can dart into the street or driveways. Having a flashlight with them once dark comes is advisable.
- Opt for flame-resistant materials. Try to keep your kids away from jack-o-lanterns which have burning candles and other decorations which could catch part of the costume on fire.
- Get the proper fit. This will help your child to not have injuries from falling (tripping on cloth, curbs, steps).
- Avoid accessories that could cause injury. If using swords, knives, etc make sure they are soft plastic, rubber or cardboard.
- Remove choking hazards
- This is especially true for young children. These could be buttons and beads on the costume.
- Consider the design of a mask.
- Some masks make it difficult to see out of. Make sure that there is good visibility to avoid falls, running into things or not seeing cars coming down the street.
- Picking safe face paint
- Make sure it is made to be put on the face and is non-toxic. You need to try it out beforehand to make sure it does not cause irritation to the skin or your child is allergic.
- When home thoroughly remove all facepaint. Sleeping with this on can cause irritation and/or rash.
- Be sure and supervise and accompany kids under the age of 12. If you will be in large groups make sure your child has contact info with/them.
- Prepare older kids for going out alone. Establish where they will be able to go and have check-in times. Have the respect talk and discuss with them over the importance of not pulling pranks with those they do not know or know would not appreciate it.
- Only go to homes with the light on and remember street safety.
- Check candy before digging in
- Examine pieces to make sure the wrapping is torn or looks suspicious. Throw out unwrapped candy. Only take popcorn balls/ candy apples/ etc from people you know and trust. Fentanyl is being made to look like candy.. be very aware.
- Watch for allergy-causing ingredients.
- Remove candy a child younger than 4 could choke on.
- Carving pumpkins
- Prep the pumpkins for carving. Dispose of seeds/pulp the prevent little ones from picking it up and potentially choking. Talk to kids about using sharp utensils and if they begin to behave unsafely take them away.
- Children under 5 should not use sharp objects. Painting pumpkins may be something you would want to do with them.
Adhering to some safety rules for the night can prevent a night of not so much fun or a trip to the emergency room.