AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Halloween approaches, which means kids of all ages will be out in force.

Belinda Palacios with the Amarillo Children’s Home has some tips for parents:

Choosing a costume Stick with bright colors. At dusk and nightfall, it is hard to see and little ones can dart into the street or driveways. Having a flashlight with them once dark comes is advisable. Opt for flame-resistant materials. Try to keep your kids away from jack-o-lanterns which have burning candles and other decorations which could catch part of the costume on fire. Get the proper fit. This will help your child to not have injuries from falling (tripping on cloth, curbs, steps). Avoid accessories that could cause injury. If using swords, knives, etc make sure they are soft plastic, rubber or cardboard.

Remove choking hazards This is especially true for young children. These could be buttons and beads on the costume.

Consider the design of a mask. Some masks make it difficult to see out of. Make sure that there is good visibility to avoid falls, running into things or not seeing cars coming down the street.

Picking safe face paint Make sure it is made to be put on the face and is non-toxic. You need to try it out beforehand to make sure it does not cause irritation to the skin or your child is allergic. When home thoroughly remove all facepaint. Sleeping with this on can cause irritation and/or rash.

Be sure and supervise and accompany kids under the age of 12. If you will be in large groups make sure your child has contact info with/them.

Prepare older kids for going out alone. Establish where they will be able to go and have check-in times. Have the respect talk and discuss with them over the importance of not pulling pranks with those they do not know or know would not appreciate it.

Only go to homes with the light on and remember street safety.

Check candy before digging in Examine pieces to make sure the wrapping is torn or looks suspicious. Throw out unwrapped candy. Only take popcorn balls/ candy apples/ etc from people you know and trust. Fentanyl is being made to look like candy.. be very aware. Watch for allergy-causing ingredients. Remove candy a child younger than 4 could choke on.

Carving pumpkins Prep the pumpkins for carving. Dispose of seeds/pulp the prevent little ones from picking it up and potentially choking. Talk to kids about using sharp utensils and if they begin to behave unsafely take them away. Children under 5 should not use sharp objects. Painting pumpkins may be something you would want to do with them.



Adhering to some safety rules for the night can prevent a night of not so much fun or a trip to the emergency room.