AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Empress 1908 Gin was created in 2017. It comes in two styles, Indigo and the Elderflower Rose Gin.

Jennifer from Lone Star Liquor is using these two to make some Halloween-Inspired cocktails. For more on Lone Star Liquor click here.

Spooky Empress & Tonic

INGREDIENTS

2 OZ Empress 1908 Indigo Gin

3 OZ Premium Tonic Water

Lime Slice

METHOD Fill a glass with ice, add Empress 1908 Gin, and serve with tonic on the side. Garnish with a lime slice. Halloween Option: Add Favorite Day Eerie-eyes gummy candy which will glow under a black light when prepared with tonic water.

Empress Blood Potion

INGREDIENTS

1.5 OZ Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin

1.5 OZ Cranberry Juice Cocktail

0.5 OZ Fresh Lemon Juice

METHOD In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add cranberry juice cocktail, lemon juice, and Empress Elderflower Rose Gin. Shake vigorously to chill. ⁣ Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Halloween Option: Add a glow stick for spooky ambiance.