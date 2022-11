AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is hosting its annual Halloween Candy Buy Back event.

Dr. Amandeep Pentlia, DDS, joined us in the studio to talk about the event.

The Halloween Candy Buyback is Nov. 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2300 Wolflin Ave. Participants will be paid $2 per pound of candy up to three pounds.

Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics said the candy will be shipped to soldiers serving overseas.