AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Guyon Saunders Resource Center joins us in studio to talk about their latest fundraiser

“Soups On” is a fundraising luncheon for two organizations that are efforting one mission.

The fundraising event will be on Oct. 30. Doors for the event open at 11 a.m. and the luncheon is set to start at 11:30 a.m.

More information can be found on the Guyon Saunders Resource Center website.