Gus Trujillo Joins Jason Boyett for Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Gus Trujillo is the guest this week’s guest on Hey Amarillo.

Check out the description below and you can listen to the episode here.

A conversation with Gus Trujillo, the former office manager of the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the 2020 Democratic congressional candidate for Texas District 13. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, Trujillo describes growing up in Amarillo’s Barrio neighborhood, his work interning for former U.S. Representative Mac Thornberry in Washington, and what he learned about this area while running for Congress himself. This episode is sponsored by NCW, SKP Creative, and Pesttex.